scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Amazon to set up three solar farms in Rajasthan

Further, Amazon will set up 23 new solar rooftop projects — with a capacity to generate an additional 4.09 MW of power — across 14 cities in India. This would increase its total number of solar rooftop projects in the country to 41 with 19.7 MW of renewable energy capacity.

Amazon, Amazon India, Rajasthan, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current Affairs“Amazon is committed to helping scale corporate renewable energy procurement options in the country, bringing associated green jobs and investments to more parts of India,” said Abhinav Singh, director, customer fulfilment, supply chain and Amazon Transportation Services, at Amazon India

Amazon on Wednesday announced it will set up three solar farms in Rajasthan with a combined capacity of 420 megawatt (MW). This will be the first time that the e-commerce major is setting up a solar farm in India. These would include a 210-MW project to be developed by ReNew Power, a 100-MW project to be developed by Amp Energy India, and a 110-MW project to be developed by Brookfield Renewable Partners, for which power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed, it said in a statement.

Further, Amazon will set up 23 new solar rooftop projects — with a capacity to generate an additional 4.09 MW of power — across 14 cities in India. This would increase its total number of solar rooftop projects in the country to 41 with 19.7 MW of renewable energy capacity.

“Amazon is committed to helping scale corporate renewable energy procurement options in the country, bringing associated green jobs and investments to more parts of India,” said Abhinav Singh, director, customer fulfilment, supply chain and Amazon Transportation Services, at Amazon India. Combined, these farms have the capacity to generate 1.07 million MW hours of renewable energy annually, enough to power over 360,000 average-sized households in New Delhi a year.  FE

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:38:19 am
Next Story

To curb parking congestion, PGI plans to improve shuttle service

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement