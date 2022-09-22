Amazon to set up three solar farms in Rajasthan

Amazon on Wednesday announced it will set up three solar farms in Rajasthan with a combined capacity of 420 megawatt (MW). This will be the first time that the e-commerce major is setting up a solar farm in India. These would include a 210-MW project to be developed by ReNew Power, a 100-MW project to be developed by Amp Energy India, and a 110-MW project to be developed by Brookfield Renewable Partners, for which power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed, it said in a statement.

Further, Amazon will set up 23 new solar rooftop projects — with a capacity to generate an additional 4.09 MW of power — across 14 cities in India. This would increase its total number of solar rooftop projects in the country to 41 with 19.7 MW of renewable energy capacity.

“Amazon is committed to helping scale corporate renewable energy procurement options in the country, bringing associated green jobs and investments to more parts of India,” said Abhinav Singh, director, customer fulfilment, supply chain and Amazon Transportation Services, at Amazon India. Combined, these farms have the capacity to generate 1.07 million MW hours of renewable energy annually, enough to power over 360,000 average-sized households in New Delhi a year. FE