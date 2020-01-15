Amazon to invest $1 billion for digitising small and medium businesses in India: Jeff Bezos

Amazon Inc chief Jeff Bezos. (Image source: Bloomberg) Amazon Inc chief Jeff Bezos. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said that his company will invest US$ 1 billion in digitising small and medium scale businesses (SMBs) in India.

Speaking at the Amazon SMBhav summit, Bezos further said that the e-commerce giant will be using its global footprint to export US$ 10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025.

The Amazon SMBhav summit focuses on discussions around how technology adoption can enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

This apart, the Amazon Inc chief also said that the India-US alliance will be most important in the 21st century.

Bezos is on a trip to India during this week and is likely to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs.

His visit comes at a time when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices by Amazon India and Flipkart insofar as deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones are concerned.

