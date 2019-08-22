Amazon opens biggest global campus in India, can accommodate 15,000

E-commerce major Amazon on Wednesday opened its largest campus in Hyderabad outside of the US facility.

Spread across 9.5 acres to accommodate over 15,000 employees, the new campus is Amazon’s first own office building and is the single-largest building globally.

Amazon first started operations in India from Hyderabad in 2004. The company plans to strengthen its focus on talent in India. It has 62,000-odd full-time employees, the largest tech base outside Seattle and approximately 1.55 lakh contract employees. Besides, it is also first Amazon facility to create an Alexa Pod and experiment the Inside Day 1 Alexa Skill (Beta) and the campus is built to offer Agile-based environment to maintain well-being of employees and foster inclusion.

“Over the last 15 years, we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS APAC Region in Mumbai, 50 Fulfilment Centers in 13 states as well as hundreds of delivery stations and sort centres, creating nearly 200,000 jobs in India. This new Amazon campus building is a tangible commitment to that long-term thinking and our plans for India,” Amazon’s India country manager Amit Agarwal said.

“The largest buildings in Seattle houses about 5,000 employees,” said John Schoettler, vice-president of Amazon’s Global Real Estate and Facilities. He said the campus was Amazon’s largest in the world but has plenty more room to grow. —FE