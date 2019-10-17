Amazon India to sell e-scooters on e-comm marketplace platform

Ampere Vehicles, a Coimbatore-based electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on Wednesday announced the availability of its scooters on the Amazon e-commerce marketplace platform.

The partnership allows customers across select cities to buy a range of electric scooters at their convenience, in addition to availing festive offers ahead of Diwali.

An Amazon India spokesperson said that it is for the first time that the e-tailer is selling scooters on its platform.

Recent policy measures by the government, along with growing eco-consciousness, have made electric two-wheelers an appealing bet to a new generation of buyers.

Ampere electric customers can buy select the models Zeal, V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li in 10 cities from Amazon. This facility will be extended soon to other cities of India.

The electric scooters segment in India, though a smaller part of two-wheeler pie currently, is growing at over 200 per cent, according to estimates of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).

Ampere Electric Vehicles provides a range of multi-speed electric scooters in the Indian market. —FE