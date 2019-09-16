Amazon India to kick off its annual festive sale from September 29

Amazon India on Monday announced that it will begin its annual festive sale ‘Great Indian Festival’ from midnight September 29. The sale will end on October 4.

Like the previous year, the sale will start early for its Prime members under its Prime Early Access program. Amazon’s Prime members can buy products under the festive season from 12 noon on September 28.

The e-commerce giant promises exclusive deals on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances, home & kitchen products and more.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Gopal Pillai, Amazon’s Vice President – Seller Services said, “For us, every festive season is a new baseline. This year also we expect to set new records, but more importantly, we expect the number of SMG’s who benefit from the festive season sale continues to increase.”

‘House-on-wheels’

The annual festival was flagged off from New Delhi with the initiative ‘Amazon Festive Yatra’ that will cover more than 6,000 kilometers across 13 cities.

The three specially built ‘house-on-wheels’ trucks will visit 13 cities and cover a distance of over six thousand kilometers. Starting from the capital city, the trucks will move to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad before ending their trip in Bengaluru. It will also engage in with customers and sellers in Agra, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Mathura, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

“Last year we had a festival home, where we decorated a home in South Delhi and that received a lot of appreciation. Now to make things better and bigger, this year, we came up with this concept of building a ‘house on wheels’ that will go around several cities of the country, engaging with Amazon customers and sellers. This is our way to celebrate the festive season with them,” Pillai told indianexpress.com.

Unique products from Tribal communities

From art by tribal communities of India, mirror work from Gujarat, Bamboo décor from Assam, Tanjore Paintings from Tamil Nadu, Traditional weaves like Khadi, Ikkat, Pochampalli, Phulkari, Madhubani prints, blue pottery art from the state of Rajasthan, the e-commerce giant aims to bring forward traditional and unique products by the tribal communities of India.

“We are humbled that 500,000 diverse businesses that include brands, SMBs, artisans, weavers, tech startups, etc. from across India have chosen Amazon.in as their marketplace of choice to celebrate this festive season,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

Amazon will offer discounts and cashback for SBI cardholders. Consumers can also choose to avail benefits through vouchers, Amazon Pay payments, or EMI offers.