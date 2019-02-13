Amazon, GM in talks to invest in electric pickup maker Rivian: sources

Amazon.com Inc and General Motors Co are in talks to invest in Rivian Automotive LLC in a deal that will value the US electric pickup truck manufacturer at between $1 billion and $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The deal would give Amazon and General Motors minority stakes in Rivian, the sources said. It would be a major boost for the Plymouth, Michigan-based startup, which aspires to be the first car maker to the US market with an electric pickup.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced as early as this month, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. There is always a chance that deal talks fall through, the sources cautioned.

Amazon, General Motors and Rivian did not immediately respond to requests for comment.