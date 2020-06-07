AM Naik reappointed L&T chairman

AM Naik (left) has been reappointed non-executive chairman for three years with effect from October 1, 2020 and up to September 30, 2023. (Source: PTI) AM Naik (left) has been reappointed non-executive chairman for three years with effect from October 1, 2020 and up to September 30, 2023. (Source: PTI)

The board of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Saturday said it has given nod for reappointment of AM Naik as non-executive chairman of the company for a period of three years from October 1, 2020.

Naik’s present tenure is scheduled to end on September 30, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The board also gave approval for extending the tenure of whole-time director Dip Kishore Sen.

Naik has been reappointed non-executive chairman for three years with effect from October 1, 2020 and up to September 30, 2023, it said. Dip Kishore Sen has been reappointed as a whole-time director with effect from October 1, 2020 and up to April 7, 2023.

Vedanta posts Rs 12,521 cr loss on ‘exceptional loss’

Vedanta Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against profit of Rs 2,615 crore in the same period of last year. The loss was due to exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil and gas, copper and iron ore business.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of FY2020 was lower by 15.49 per cent at Rs 19,513 crore on a year-on-year basis, primarily due to lower commodity prices further impacted by Covid-19, lower volumes at zinc, oil & gas, steel business and lower power sales at TSPL partially offset by higher volume at aluminium and iron ore business and rupee depreciation.

Sunil Duggal, CEO, Vedanta, said “the Covid pandemic has hit the world and us in the last quarter of the year. We have taken a pro-active approach to keep our assets and people safe while ensuring optimum operations during these difficult times. During these difficult times, our efforts are aligned to the singular vision of making our communities, the state and nation self-reliant and self-sufficient.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd