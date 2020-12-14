Hyundai i20 receives 30,000 bookings in 40 days, 10,000 deliveries done so far

scorecardresearch
Hyundai i20 Booking: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has also announced that 10,000 customers have already taken the delivery of the new Hyundai i20.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2020 2:07:41 pm
hyundai i20, new hyundai i20, hyundai i20 2020The new i20 comes with a Bose sound system, electric sunroof, smartphone wireless charger and 50 connected features. (Image source: Hyundai Motor India)

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday said that the new model of its premium hatchback i20 has received around 30,000 bookings in 40 days of its launch and that 85 per cent of these are for the higher variants. The company has also announced that 10,000 customers have already taken the delivery of the new Hyundai i20.

“Through its advanced and hi-tech feature package, the all-new i20 drives customer delight and has already recorded a wholesale of around 20,000 units in a short span of 40 days making it a truly aspirational purchase for the discerning Indian car buyer,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) at HMIL said in a statement.

 

