scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Alibaba, Ant Financial to exit Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall will buy the stakes at a lower valuation of nearly `100 crore, compared to its peak of over `21,000 crore in 2019.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 4:00:55 am
Alibaba will offload the entirety of its 28.34 per cent stake in Paytm Mall, with its holdings currently valued at around $3.5 million.

Paytm Mall will buy stake from two of its biggest investors — China’s Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Financial — at a significantly lower valuation of nearly Rs 100 crore, compared to the company’s peak valuation of over Rs 21,000 crore (or $3 billion) in 2019.

Alibaba will offload the entirety of its 28.34 per cent stake in Paytm Mall, with its holdings currently valued at around $3.5 million, while Ant Financials will be exiting with over $1.8 million after writing off its complete investment in the online marketplace, according to a notice sent by Paytm Mall to all shareholders to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 23 2022.

In a statement, a Paytm Mall spokesperson said: “As part of the shift in the business direction of the company, PEPL (Paytm Mall’s parent company) also sees the exit of early investors Alibaba and Ant Group. Paytm Mall is confident of its new strategy and roadmap…” Other investors in the firm which includes the likes of SoftBank, Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), and eBay will continue to hold their respective stakes in the firm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The development comes in the backdrop of Paytm Mall pivoting to join the government-backed Open National Digital Commerce network as its “primary focus”.

Best of Express Premium

After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement