Airtel’s chief regulatory officer quits

Bharti Airtel’s chief regulatory officer Ravi Gandhi has resigned. The development comes to light at a time when the company is embroiled in the AGR issue and is running from pillar to pole, with the DoT on one side and the Supreme Court on the other, to prevent a Rs 35,500-crore payout.

An Airtel executive confirmed the development but did not disclose the reason behind Gandhi’s departure. People close to Gandhi said he resigned a month ago and was currently serving his notice period. He will leave the company on March 31. He will be joining another firm outside the telecom sector, they said. A text message sent to Gandhi did not elicit a response.

Airtel is due to pay Rs 35,500 crore to the DoT after the SC recently rejected a review plea into its October 24 verdict asking telcos to deposit their licence fee and spectrum usage charge dues of over 14 years within three months.

