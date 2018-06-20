Airtel responds to allegations of discrimination, denies changing representative due to religion

Airtel said its representatives were merely doing their job and trying to solve the service issue but were wrongly targeted for “acceptance of discrimination”. Airtel said its representatives were merely doing their job and trying to solve the service issue but were wrongly targeted for “acceptance of discrimination”.

Two days after the company came under fire for discrimination, Airtel Wednesday put out a statement saying events reported have been “untrue and factually incorrect”. The company maintained that its representatives were following a “dutiful course” in their regular work shift and were taught a “harsh lesson” that their religious identities matter.

On Monday, a customer tweeted to Airtel with a complaint, to which its representative, Shoaib, responded. The customer, however, wrote back to the company saying “you’re a Muslim and I have no faith in your working ethics because Kuran may have different version for customer service, thus requesting you to assign a Hindu representative for my request.” She subsequently got a response from a Gaganjot at Airtel.

Also read | Woman asks Airtel’s customer service for ‘Hindu representative’, Twitterati seethe

Several users on social media pulled up the company for condoning racial intolerance. Many questioned why the company did not respond immediately, questioning the complainant’s request for a Hindu representative. Some people even said they would change their service provider due to the incident.

Did Airtel really bow down to a discriminatory request? Maybe you should read this. pic.twitter.com/Mr7b8Pgrci — airtel India (@airtelindia) June 20, 2018

Airtel said its representatives were merely doing their job and trying to solve the service issue but were wrongly targeted for “acceptance of discrimination” and “bowing down to bigotry”. According to the company, Shoaib was busy and the user’s complaint was assigned to the next available representative automatically.

“We did not and we repeat, we DID NOT change the advisor because of the unfathomable request from the said customer. At Airtel, we never have and never will succumb to differentiating on the basis of religion, ethnicity or caste,” the company said in a statement, adding that the world was watching and reading into the incident “from a different lens”.

“While Shoaib and Gaganjot went about working on this case they learnt a harsh lesson. That their religious identity matters. That they should check identities before taking up the responsibility of a service request,” Airtel added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd