Airtel Q1 loss exceeds estimates on Rs 1.4K-crore ‘exceptional items’ hit

Reeling under competitive pressure, Bharti Airtel on Thursday slipped into red with the telecommunications company posting a consolidated net loss in its April-June earnings at Rs 2,866 crore — far wider than analysts’ estimates — against a net profit of Rs 107 crore during the preceding quarter.

The loss was on account of an exceptional item hit of Rs 1,445 crore towards accelerated depreciation of 3G network equipments or operating costs on network refarming and upgradation programme.

Furthermore, there was incremental provision aggregating Rs 1,586 crore on account of derivative liabilities pertaining to customary indemnities provided to a clutch of investors of Airtel Africa, and expenses relating to its listing.

Prior to the April-June period, Bharti, for the last four quarters, was posting a slender profit on the back of exceptional gains.

Consolidated revenues during the quarter also grew below estimates at 0.66 per cent sequentially at Rs 20,738 crore. India mobile revenues grew at 2.2 per cent sequentially at Rs 10,867 crore, which was lower than rivals Reliance Jio’s Rs 11,679 crore and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 11,269 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 8,493 crore was up 24.8 per cent sequentially and above estimates, while margin at 41 per cent was higher against 33 per cent in preceding quarter.

Bharti Airtel’s India business revenues rose 0.68 per cent at Rs 15,345 crore compared to the preceding quarter, while losses increased at Rs 1,356 crore compared to Rs 1,283 crore in the preceding one. However, the company did well on the operating metrics front with its average revenue per user (ARPU) increasing 5.1 per cent sequentially at Rs 129, higher than Jio’s Rs 122 and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 108.

This is the first time that Bharti’s ARPU came higher than that of Jio.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, India and South Asia, said on Thursday, “The first quarter of the year has begun with a healthy and equitable growth across all our lines of businesses. Headline pricing remained stable, albeit at low levels.” —FE