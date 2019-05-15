Airtel phases out several postpaid, prepaid plans

With bundled voice and data tariffs largely stabilising and Jio not coming up with any more price war, the incumbents — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea —are tweaking their tariff plans to increase their realisation.

Advertising

Bharti Airtel has recently come out with a host of such tweaks, both for its prepaid and postpaid customers. For its post-paid users, who comprise only 5 per cent of the total user base, Bharti decided to gradually phase out plans with monthly rentals of less than Rs 499. Overall, it will now have only four monthly rental plans — Rs 499, Rs 749, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599.

All these plans come with data benefits and unlimited domestic voice calls. The move, while simplifying the offerings, would also help the company get better average realisation per user.

In the prepaid segment comprising 95 per cent of the subscribers, Bharti has reduced the data benefits in the Rs 399 plan to 1 GB per day from 1.4 GB per day earlier. When contacted, a Bharti spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. —FE