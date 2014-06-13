AirAsia launches India operations

Breaking into domestic aviation space, AirAsia India on Thursday launched its operation with a flight from here to Goa in a foray that is expected to intensify the fare war among the no-frill airlines in the loss-hit sector.

AirAsia India, the Indian arm of Asia’s biggest budget carrier Malaysia-based AirAsia Bhd, became the fourth low-cost carrier in the country after IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, as its maiden afternoon flight took off from the Kempegowda International Airport.

Ahead of the launch, the airline offered a promotional fare of Rs 990 for flights between the two cities, signalling that it would make rivals fight to protect their turf.

AirAsia is headed by Tony Fernandes, a millionaire former music executive.

“Our long-term goal is to offer air travel at affordable rates and provide an opportunity to every Indian to fly. Our competition is with the Indian Railways and not with other airlines,” AirAsia India CEO Mittu Chandilya said.

