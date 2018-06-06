AirAsia case: CBI quizzes lobbyist Sunil Kapur

The CBI has alleged that Kapur along with corporate lobbyists Deepak Talwar and Rajendra Dubey was key in maintaining liaisons with government officials. The CBI has alleged that Kapur along with corporate lobbyists Deepak Talwar and Rajendra Dubey was key in maintaining liaisons with government officials.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Sunil Kapur, a lobbyist in the AirAsia case, in connection with a probe into irregularities and alleged corruption related to the company obtaining international flying licences in India.

As per the CBI, Kapur is chairman of Travel Foods and Services that was given a contract of in-flight catering by AirAsia “without any negotiations”.

The CBI has alleged that Kapur along with corporate lobbyists Deepak Talwar and Rajendra Dubey was key in maintaining liaisons with government officials. The agency has also summoned group CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, to appear before it on June 6 for questioning in the case. As per the CBI FIR: “AirAsia India Ltd has used several persons i.e. Mr Sunil Kapur, owner of M/S Travel Food Services and Mr Deepak Talwar from DTA at the instance of of AirAsia Group Cotroller Mr Tony Fernandes and Mr Bo Lingam. The private persons were found involved in lobbying with the unknown officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation for M/S Air Asia.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App