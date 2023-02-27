scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Air India’s order for 470 jets at list price of $70 bn: CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India had, earlier this month, announced provisional deals for 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus in an order that would eclipse previous records for an order by a single carrier.

Air India planes orderAir India plans to fund the order with a combination of resources, including internal cash flow, shareholder equity and sale-and-leaseback of aircraft, CEO Campbell Wilson said. (File image)
Listen to this article
Air India’s order for 470 jets at list price of $70 bn: CEO Campbell Wilson
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tata group-owned Air India’s order for a record 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing Co will be at a list price of $70 billion, Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said on Monday, as the airline seeks opportunities to expand in long haul international.

Air India had, earlier this month, announced provisional deals for 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus in an order that would eclipse previous records for an order by a single carrier.

The airline plans to fund the order with a combination of resources, including internal cash flow, shareholder equity and sale-and-leaseback of aircraft, Wilson told reporters at a press conference.

“We have committed to a historic order of new aircraft that will start entering the fleet from the end of this year through the end of the decade, to both transform the fleet and power significant network and capacity expansion,” Wilson said.

Air India, once considered a world-class airline in India, saw its image tarnish in the mid-2000s due to financial troubles, an ageing fleet and poor service.

The airline’s renaissance under the Tata conglomerate, which took control of the previously government-owned carrier last year, aims to capitalise on India’s growing base of fliers and large diaspora across the world.

Air India is inducting 500 cabin crew each month. It said last week that it will hire over 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots.

Also Read
Gautam Adani wealth
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No. 30, group stocks lose Rs ...
Amazon, Open Network for Digital Commerce, ONDC, e-commerce, e-commerce market, e-commerce sector, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
Amazon joins ONDC, the e-commerce network that plans to challenge the gia...
Adani companies roadshow
Adani’s world tour seeks to win back debt investors’ faith
FabIndia IPO plan
Fabindia shelves $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
Advertisement

“Air India has embarked on probably the greatest transformation in aviation history,” Wilson added.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:36 IST
Next Story

If you don’t score in India, you will get flak: Ganguly on KL Rahul

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close