Air India under Tata’s wings

October 15, 1932 Tata Airlines inaugural service operated on Karachi-Ahmedabad-Bombay route on a de Havilland Puss Moth aircraft flown by JRD Tata

January 1, 1946 Civil aviation in India is restored to commercial status post World War II

August 1946 Tata Airlines converted into a public company, renamed Air-India

August 1947 India gains independence from the British rule

March 8, 1948 Air-India International formally incorporated with 49% capital participation from the Government of India.

March 1953 Parliament passes Air Corporations Act amalgamating all scheduled airlines into 2 corporations: Indian Airlines and Air-India International. With this, government owns majority stake in the two airlines

August 1, 1953 Indian Airlines takes over domestic business of Air-India

April 19, 1960 Air-India International enters the jet age with Boeing 707 planes

January 1, 1978 Air India’s Boeing 747 crashes off the coast of Bombay killing 213 people on board

February 1, 1978 Morarji Desai government removes Chairman JRD Tata from boards of Air India and Indian Airlines

April 1980 Indira Gandhi government reinstates JRD Tata on the boards of both airlines but not as Chairman

1986 JRD Tata steps down from the boards, his successor at Tata Sons Ratan Tata appointed as Air India Chairman by Rajiv Gandhi government

1989 Ratan Tata steps down as Air India Chairman

2001 Tata Sons partners with Singapore Airlines to bid for a 40% stake in Air India, in what was government’s first attempt at disinvesting the airline but Singapore Airlines withdraws from the bid

May 2004 Air India launches low-cost subsidiary Air India Express

2006 Air India places order for 68 wide-bodied Boeing aircraft

2007 Manmohan Singh government merges Air India with Indian Airlines

2012 Government approves the turnaround plan and the financial restructuring plan for Air India. By now, the airline has accumulated Rs 43,000 crore in debt and losses of `20,000 crore

2018 Fresh disinvestment attempt by Narendra Modi government to sell 76% stake in Air India. No bid received

January 2020 At attempt by Centre at disinvesting Air India, this time 100% of it

September 2021 Tata Sons and SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh place financial bid for Air India

October 8, 2021 Government announces Tata Sons will acquire Air India

January 27, 2022 Tata Sons officially regains control of Air India