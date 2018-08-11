Air India pilot union writes letter to CMD over delay in salary Air India pilot union writes letter to CMD over delay in salary

Raising concerns over the delay in salary payments by flag-carrier Air India, a union representing a section of the airline’s pilots has written a letter to the company Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola, suggesting that financial uncertainty was “a source of frustration, anxiety and stress” that resulted in undue fatigue, adversely impacting flight safety and overall performance levels of employees. Debt-ridden Air India, for the fifth consecutive month, has failed to pay salaries to its employees on time. The payouts for the month of July are still pending, and according to a senior Air India official who spoke to The Indian Express on Friday, the wages are expected to be paid next week.

Air India has more than 11,000 permanent employees.

“It is disheartening to note that the salary has yet again been delayed for the fifth consecutive month. Despite confirmation and assurance from you, the management has failed to even intimate the employees regarding the delay of salary and flying allowance,” Indian Commercial Pilots Association’s General Secretary Capt. Deepankar Gupta wrote in the letter, adding that until the salary and emoluments were paid, members of the ICPA would operate flights under protest.

In the first batch of supplementary demand for grants tabled before the Parliament last month, the civil aviation ministry had sought the Parliament’s nod for Rs 980 crore as supplementary grants for equity infusion into the airline. According to a response to a question in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on July 26, Air India has received an equity infusion of Rs 27,195.21 crore till date.

