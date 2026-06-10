AI agents to match physical workforce at TCS soon: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said the company is investing in building artificial intelligence (AI) agents and expects a future where the number of AI agents working alongside the firm could match its physical workforce.

He said TCS is investing in building AI agents for their internal operations, solution framework and client specific work. “I predict TCS will have many AI agents,” Chandrasekaran said while addressing the AGM of the company. “What we build in this next chapter for our clients for India and for you will be the most consequential work this company has done yet.”