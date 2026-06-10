AI agents to match physical workforce at TCS soon: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said the company is investing in building artificial intelligence (AI) agents and expects a future where the number of AI agents working alongside the firm could match its physical workforce.
He said TCS is investing in building AI agents for their internal operations, solution framework and client specific work. “I predict TCS will have many AI agents,” Chandrasekaran said while addressing the AGM of the company. “What we build in this next chapter for our clients for India and for you will be the most consequential work this company has done yet.”
TCS had workforce of 5.85 lakh globally as of March 2026.
He said Al tools definitely reduce the need for human input in the building and maintenance of software. “However, Al does more than reduce the effort. It is not merely a technology. It is an infrastructure. It is an infrastructure of intelligence. If you look back at the history when such an infrastructural shift happens, opportunities expand,” TCS Chairman said.
On the rapid rise in use of AI, he said, “today Al primarily exists in the world of software and computers but soon it will take shape into physical world in stores, factories, warehouses, energy networks, vehicles and supply chains.”
This will require experts who understand how to link an Al and physical equipment infrastructure, he said.
He said cloud made technology central to every industry. “AI will do lot more than any of these examples at a greater scale and across wider canvas. As the cost of intelligence falls, many more processes, decisions and interactions in many more industries will become candidates for Al-driven transformation,” Chandrasekaran said.