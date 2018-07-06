Ahead of Hyderabad store opening, IKEA launches Indian website

IKEA is set to open its first outlet in Hitech City, Hyderabad on July 19 (Source: Wikimedia Commons/File) IKEA is set to open its first outlet in Hitech City, Hyderabad on July 19 (Source: Wikimedia Commons/File)

Days ahead of its first store opening in India, IKEA Friday launched a website just for Indian customers — ikea.in. The Swedish group sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. IKEA, which will open its first outlet in Hitech City in Hyderabad on July 19, is known for its sprawling stores, which even include cafeterias. The website details the company’s culture and values and what it will offer Indian customers.

Ahead of its launch, the company had told The Indian Express that it would focus on having an active presence on mobile and internet platforms to help reach a wider audience. IKEA India’s country marketing manager Ulf Smedberg said, “We would be very active on mobile and digital, which is more adaptive to needs in India, and we will have lot of interactions. We are also going to start a platform for digital and television, what we call, home-makeover, which will show what your home looks like before and after (being furnished with IKEA products). This will be done for the first time in India.”

The company is also looking to showcase its products using augmented reality and virtual reality.

To suit this market, the company has been conducting tests in cities across the country apart from making home visits to understand how Indians live. Over the next year, the company is expected to open four stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and the NCR area.

