After production curbs, Maruti to shut Gurgaon, Manesar operations for 2 days

After resorting to production cuts to align output to weakened consumer demand, Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it will shut down operations at its Gurgaon and Manesar plants for two days – September 7 and 9.

Separately, Tata Motors said it will continue with its block closure at its passenger vehicle plant in Pune in September first week to clear inventory. Block closure is different from a plant shutdown. Here, one or more assembly line is closed rather than a complete shutdown of production. Tata Motors had conducted block closure at its passenger car and commercial vehicle plant from August 28 to 31. While the block closure at the commercial vehicle plant was lifted from September 1, the closure at passenger car plant will continue till the first week of the current month.

Retail sales continue to move in the slow lane leaving the dealers saddled with high inventory. This has reduced their ability to take further despatches from the manufacturers. In such a scenario the manufacturers have no option but to go for production cuts and plant shutdowns.

The shutdown of Maruti’s plants comes after the company’s domestic sales (despatches to dealers) plummeted 36 per cent year-on-year in August, which was the tenth consecutive month of such decline. This was after the company had cut production by 34 per cent YoY during the month — its 7th consecutive month of trimming output.

Explained Muted expectation of rise in sales; inventory level remains high Maruti Suzuki India has already cut production over the last 7 months. As sales continued to dip and the company witnessed a 36 per cent drop YoY in domestic passenger vehicle sales in August, the move reflects the company’s dip in future expectation of sales and pressures on account of existing high levels of inventory.

Usually automakers shut down their plants twice in a year for maintenance purposes. However, most manufacturers including Maruti, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra had shut down plants in the last six months for anywhere between 2-10 days.

To align wholesales with retails, car manufacturers have been temporarily halting production and laying off workers. Mahindra & Mahindra had shut production across plants for up to 13 days in the April-June quarter and recently said it would shut production for 8-14 days in the July-September quarter. Others including Tata Motors, Honda Cars India and Renault-Nissan alliance have shut down their plants for anywhere between four and ten days in May-June. Toyota and Hyundai India had recently decided to halt production at plants for two days to combat slumping sales. As per Siam estimates, manufacturers had to lay off 15,000 temporary workers since April 2019.

Barring October last year, when sales went up 1.55 per cent, passenger vehicle offtake has been in the negative zone in 13 of the last 14 months. The industry has sought immediate steps from the government, including reduction in GST rates and initiation of scrappage policy to boost demand. —FE