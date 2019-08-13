After mobile, Jio to shake up home broadband mkt with September 5 launch

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday said it will launch Jiofiber services on a commercial basis on September 5, offering internet speed of 100 mbps to1 Gpbs, free voice calls for life, TV and video streaming, priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000, on HD television sets given “absolutely free” along with the connection.

Advertising

Read | Reliance JioFiber announcement: Launch date, tariff plans, data speeds, and free TV offer

“Jiofiber customers who opt for our annual plans will get an HD or 4K LED television and a 4K set-top box absolutely free,” RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said. Though the company said the television set will be given free, the company has not clarified whether a security deposit will be taken for the offer.

Ambani said, “the most basic Jiofiber plan will start with 100 Mbps speed and we have plans all the way up to 1 Gbps or 1000 Mbps.” This will disproportionately improve the quality of fixed-line data in India. “We are pricing our plans at less than one-tenth the global rates. JioFiber plans will be priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month to suit every budget and every need,” he said while addressing the RIL AGM.

Advertising

Read | Jio Fiber to be available commercially from September 5, plans start Rs 700

However, he did not specify whether the basic plan of Rs 700 will come with “free” TV set.

“Jio’s customer base has crossed 340 million users. And still we are signing up more than 10 million new customers each month …” he said.

Read more: Reliance AGM: Here is the full text of Mukesh Ambani’s speech

“The investment cycle for Jio is now complete. Only marginal investments in access are now required to grow capacity to meet growing demand. And now we are ready to kickstart four more engines of connectivity revenue for Jio,” he said. These include internet of things, home broadband, enterprise broadband and broadband for small and medium businesses.

Explained Company looking to significantly improve revenues After capturing the feature and smartphone market, Reliance Jio is gearing up to disrupt home broadband, enterprise broadband and broadband for small and medium enterprises by offering competitive plans. With investment cycle nearing completion for Reliance Jio, the company is now looking to significantly improve its revenues by offering other products through the same platform.

He said Jio has developed an innovative service on its pan-India 4G network called Narrowband Internet-of-Things or NBIoTt.

Reliance Jio, retail arm to be listed

Mumbai: Reliance Industries has decided to list the shares of telecom arm Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail on the stock exchanges within the next five years.

RJio, Microsoft join hands

Mumbai: Reliance Jio and Microsoft have entered into a partnership to accelerate “digital transformation of India”. “… long-term alliance … to launch new cloud data centres, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability,” RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Reliance and Microsoft will launch cloud data centres, offer Office 365 and Azure Cognitive Services in the country. —ENS