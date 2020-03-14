After MCA drive to strike off shell cos, compliance with mandatory filing norms climbs to 82%

“With a significant number of companies being declared inactive or being struck off, the compliance levels for filings has gone up from 60 per cent to 82 per cent,” said a government official. (Express) “With a significant number of companies being declared inactive or being struck off, the compliance levels for filings has gone up from 60 per cent to 82 per cent,” said a government official. (Express)

Compliance with mandatory filing norms has risen from 60 per cent in FY18 to 82 per cent, following a drive by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to strike off inactive or shell companies from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), as per government officials.

“With a significant number of companies being declared inactive or being struck off, the compliance levels for filings has gone up from 60 per cent to 82 per cent,” said a government official, adding that the government was cognizant of the fact that 82 per cent compliance was still too low and should be above 95 per cent.

The official quoted above added that over 4.3 lakh inactive companies, including shell companies, had been struck off the RoC since since FY18, with around 55,000 companies being struck off after the latest effort to identify such corporates. There were around 11.87 lakh active companies as on January 31, 2020, according to government data.

Another government official said that a large number of companies, which were previously not submitting annual reports and balance sheets to the MCA, have been struck off the RoC, bringing compliance levels up.

All companies are required to file annual reports, profit & loss accounts and balance sheets with the Ministry every year. Experts say the move to strike shell companies off the RoC and to provide regular reminders to companies to meet compliance requirements have boosted compliance.

Ankit Singhi, partner at law firm Corporate Professionals, said that most companies with normal operations were meeting filing requirements but that shell companies and companies which are not undertaking any business activity were failing to meet compliance requirements.

He added that some companies which were not carrying out business activities had also begun to meet compliance requirement after the drive by the government to strike off inactive companies from the registrar of companies.

