Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement disclosures should be displayed prominently, not in form of hashtags or links: Centre

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh also stressed the importance of conducting social media advertising responsibly at a time when there are 50 crore social media users in India.

Advertisement policyConsumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh emphasised the duty of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies to ensure that their advertisements do not mislead consumers. (Photo: Unsplash)

The Centre on Monday said disclosures in advertisements should be displayed prominently and not in the form of hashtags or links, in the interest of consumers.

Virtually delivering a keynote address at an event organised by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in Mumbai on Monday, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh also stressed the importance of conducting social media advertising responsibly at a time when there are 50 crore social media users in India.

There is a need for influencers and celebrities to disclose any material connections with advertisers that may affect the credibility of their representation, Singh said.

“Disclosures must be hard to miss and not mixed with a group of hashtags or links,” he noted.

For endorsements in pictures, the secretary said disclosures should be superimposed over the image, and for endorsements in videos, disclosures should be made in both audio and video formats. In live streams, disclosures should be continuously displayed and prominently placed, an official statement said.

He emphasised the duty of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies to ensure that their advertisements do not mislead consumers.

Singh highlighted the crucial role of striking a balance between supporting businesses and protecting consumer interests. He echoed the sentiment shared by Prime Minister Modi that both must go hand-in-hand.

Singh differentiated between good and bad advertisements and stated that the government’s intention is not to obstruct the growth of businesses but rather to ensure ethical standards are met.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 16:28 IST
