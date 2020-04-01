Adman Goutam Rakshit passes away in Mumbai

Goutam Rakshit, an alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, began his career at confectionary giant Cadbury as a management trainee in December, 1971. Goutam Rakshit, an alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, began his career at confectionary giant Cadbury as a management trainee in December, 1971.

Noted adman Goutam Rakshit, founder and managing director of Advertising Avenues agency, passed away in Mumbai Wednesday.

Rakshit, an alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, began his career at the confectionery giant Cadbury as a management trainee in December, 1971.

Rakshit set up his own advertisement agency — Advertising Avenues in 1982, an organisation he controlled for about 40 years.

As a reputed ad man, Rakshit was the brains behind some of the most celebrated advertisements for brands such as Onida TV and VIP Skybags. Rakshit was also elected as the chairman of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in 2004.

