Adi Godrej to step down as Godrej Industries chairman

Adi Godrej has decided to step down as chairman and from the board of directors of Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL), the flagship of the Godrej group.

Nadir Godrej, who is currently managing director (MD) of GIL and brother of Adi Godrej, will take over as chairman and MD of the firm, GIL said in a filing. Adi Godrej will continue to serve as chairman of Godrej group and chairman emeritus of GIL.

“I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations,” he said.

GIL on Friday reported a 101 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 139 crore for Q1FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 69 crore in the year-ago quarter.