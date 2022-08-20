scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Adani to buy DB Power for Rs 7,017 crore

DB Power, a Bhaskar Group-promoted company, owns and operates two thermal power plants with capacity of 600 MW each in Chhattisgarh.

DB Power sale, Adani Power Ltd, Adani buy DB Power, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsWith this deal, Adani Power’s installed thermal capacity would go up to 14,810 MW from 13,610 MW at present. A further 1,600 MW capacity is under construction. At its annual general meeting, the company had said the aim is to achieve a capacity of 16,850 MW by 2028.

Adani Power, the country’s largest thermal power generator, will acquire DB Power for an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore.

DB Power, a Bhaskar Group-promoted company, owns and operates two thermal power plants with capacity of 600 MW each in Chhattisgarh.

With this deal, Adani Power’s installed thermal capacity would go up to 14,810 MW from 13,610 MW at present. A further 1,600 MW capacity is under construction. At its annual general meeting, the company had said the aim is to achieve a capacity of 16,850 MW by 2028.

DB Power has a long- and medium-term power purchase agreement for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply pacts with Coal India. In FY22, it saw turnover of Rs 73,448 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

Adani Power’s consolidated revenues in FY22 were 13 per cent higher at Rs 31,686 crore, driven by improved merchant tariff and higher prior period income recognition. Its profit after tax was Rs 4,912 crore compared with Rs 1,240 crore a year ago. Its operations are spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.  FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:01:14 am
Next Story

Finance Ministry Monthly Economic Review | Growth, inflation & external balance: ‘India better placed’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement