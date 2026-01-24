Adani stocks fall as US SEC plans email summons to Gautam Adani

No bribery, corruption charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, group’s green energy firm tells stock exchanges

Adani stocks fall, US SEC plans email summons to Gautam Adani

WITH the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking a New York court’s permission to directly serve summons via email to Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew and senior group executive Sagar Adani over allegations of bribery and fraud, shares of listed Adani group companies slumped on Friday, shedding between 3.3 per cent and 14.6 per cent.

In its latest submission to the New York Eastern District court, SEC said that the Indian government previously refused two requests to serve the summons.

Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises’s shares fell 10.8 per cent on the BSE on Friday, while those of Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell 14.6 per cent, 12 per cent, and 7.5 per cent, respectively. The BSE’s 30-share index Sensex fell almost 1 per cent or 769 points to close at 81,537 points, and the rupee settled at a record closing low of 91.94 on Friday.

Adani Group has a total of 10 publicly listed companies, which cumulatively lost over Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Friday following the SEC’s latest move.

In a filing to the stock

exchanges late Friday, Adani Green Energy said, “The Company is not a party to these proceedings, and no charges have been brought against it. Further, as clarified in our intimation to the stock exchanges dated November 27, 2024 (1:16:32hrs), the Defendants have not been charged with violation/(s) of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act i.e. there are no charges of bribery or corruption against the Defendants. The SEC proceedings are civil in nature.” The filing was in response to a query from the stock exchanges.

The SEC has been trying to serve summons to Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani for over a year, but has been unable to do so due to lack of assistance from India’s Ministry of Law and Justice, as per the SEC’s court filing. SEC’s formal communication to the Adanis about the case is seen as a prerequisite for the lawsuit to proceed in the US.

In November 2024, US prosecutors in New York indicted Gautam Adani and seven others for orchestrating a scheme to pay over $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials for securing power supply contracts in India. Simultaneously, the SEC moved court demanding a jury trial and other penalties against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Azure Power’s Cyril Sebastien Dominique Cabanes—a French national—on the same charges. The Adani group had dismissed the SEC’s allegations as baseless, adding that it will seek all possible legal recourse.

“Given Defendants’ actual knowledge of this litigation — demonstrated by public statements, regulatory filings and retention of US counsel — email service to their business addresses will provide effective notice,” the SEC said in its court submission.

The two rejections by the Indian government, the SEC filing said, were based on procedural reasons, such as signature and seal requirements, while adding these were not required in summons sent to individuals in other countries under the Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters. In the second rejection, the court filing said India’s law ministry appeared to raise doubts on whether the SEC had the authority to request ‌ service of summons. The SEC said that it was unaware of “any alternative means of serving Defendants under Indian or international law”.

Apart from charges of bribery scheme, the SEC’s indictment also alleged that Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani “not only concealed the bribery scheme from financial institutions and investors in the US and elsewhere but also caused others to make false and misleading statements regarding their awareness and knowledge of the US government’s investigations and its subjects.”

The reasons why the SEC got involved, even as the alleged bribery scheme was in India, mainly pertain to the Adani group’s activities and presence in the US and its having American investors. The connection with the Adani group primarily pertains to an Adani Green corporate bond issuance in 2021, which involved US investors.

US laws, primarily the country’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), prohibits certain classes of persons and entities from making payments to foreign government officials obtaining or retaining business. In other words, it is unlawful for such persons and entities to offer, promise, or pay bribes to government officials in other countries. These classes of persons and entities include certain foreign issuers of securities in the US and companies whose stock is publicly traded on US bourses.

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 13 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy.

 

