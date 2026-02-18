Adani Group to invest $100 billion in AI-ready data centres by 2035

Data centres satiate one of the most important aspects of AI demand – the need for computing power.

THE ADANI Group said on Tuesday that it will invest $100 billion to build renewable energy-powered AI-ready data centres by 2035, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate looks to tap into the growing demand for such infrastructure in the world, with India hoping to position itself as a key destination for these facilities.

The investment is expected to catalyse by 2035 an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries. Together, this is projected to create a $250-billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade, the company said in a statement.

“Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead… India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.