Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha for two projects

Adani Group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in setting up an alumina refinery and an iron ore project in Odisha, the conglomerate announced on Thursday. The two projects are expected to create 9,300 direct jobs.

The High-Level Clearance Authority of Odisha, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved Adani Group’s proposal to set up two projects — a 4 million metric tonne per annum integrated alumina refinery and a 30 mmtpa iron ire (value addition) Project, a company statement said.

“Metals are critical commodities in which our nation must be self-reliant, and these projects are aligned with our vision of Atmanirbharta. In addition, being a power intensive business, it is a great adjacency to the renewable energy that we are able to generate and help to produce the greenest alumina anywhere. Our capital investment of Rs 57,575 cr will create 9,300 direct jobs and open up tens of thousands of indirect employment opportunities in Odisha,” Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said.

The 4 mmtpa Integrated Alumina Refinery, to be set up in the vicinity of potential bauxite reserves or operational mines, will produce Smelter Grade (Metallurgical Grade) Alumina, which will help India move towards import substitution, the statement added.

The 30 mmtpa Iron Ore (Value Addition) Project will comprise an iron ore beneficiation plant producing iron ore concentrate, a slurry pipeline for iron ore concentrate slurry and a dewatering/filtration & pellet plant to produce filter cake and pellet. The iron ore beneficiation plant will be located in Deojhar, in northern Odisha’s Keonjhar district, while the pellet plant is to be set up in Dhamra, in the adjoiningBhadrak district. The slurry pipeline will run along the utility corridor of the roads between Deojhar and Dhamra.