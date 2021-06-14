Reports of foreign investors’ accounts being frozen erroneous: Adani group

By: Reuters | Chennai |
Updated: June 14, 2021 4:38:51 pm
Updated: June 14, 2021 4:38:51 pm
India’s Adani Enterprises Ltd said on Monday that media reports about freezing of accounts of three foreign funds which had invested in the group companies were “blatantly erroneous.”
The company said it had an e-mail from the “Registrar and Transfer Agent” dated 14th June saying “that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the company were not frozen.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-