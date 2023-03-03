scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
In bid to boost investors’ morale, Adani group to hold roadshows in London, Dubai and US

By 2.45 pm, stocks of Adani Enterprises had jumped over 17 per cent to trade at Rs 1,882.65 on the NSE

Adani group newsGautam Adani-led Adani group will hold fixed-income road shows in Dubai, London; and several US cities till March 15. (File image)

To boost investors’ confidence, the Adani group has lined up more roadshows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a document seen by them.

According to the report, the Adani group will hold fixed-income road shows on March 7 in Dubai; March 8 in London; and in several US cities from March 9 to March 15.

By 2.45 pm, stocks of Adani Enterprises had jumped over 17 per cent to trade at Rs 1,882.65 on the NSE. The share’s rally was also contributed by the report of the group’s announcement to set up cement plants, data centres in Andhra Pradesh.

At the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Karan Adani, son of Gautam Adani and CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ, said the group will set up cement plants with a total capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum at Kadappa and Nadikudi in the state as well as a 400 MW data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Adani group shares have been rallying for the past three days, since a massive rout in its stocks after a US based short seller, Hindenburg Research, published a report against the group saying it was involved in ‘brazen stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting fraud.’

On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked market regulator SEBI to investigate the Adani group for any lapses related to public shareholding norms or regulatory disclosures and submit its report within two weeks.

The group stocks started rallying after a report, earlier this week, stated that the Adani group has told its creditors that has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 15:06 IST
