Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Adani Group investment over next decade | ‘$100-bn for new energy, digital’, says Gautam Adani

“As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70 per cent of this investment for the energy transition space,” he said.

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. (Reuters File)

The Adani Group will invest $100 billion over the next decade in new energy and digital spaces, which include data centres, the conglomerate’s chairman and founder Gautam Adani said at the Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

“As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70 per cent of this investment for the energy transition space,” he said. Adani’s investment plans in new and emerging areas come after Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani last month unveiled his group’s plan to invest Rs 2.75 trillion over the next five years in 5G services as well as in expanding capacities in the core petrochemical and oil business.

Earlier this month, Adani Group had said it will build three giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolysers, as part of a $70-billion investment in clean energy by 2030.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, Adani said that China will feel increasingly isolated as rising nationalism, shift in supply chains and technology restrictions threaten the world’s second-biggest economy. FE

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:33:53 am
