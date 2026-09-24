From hospitals, energy to infrastructure: Adani’s Rs 1 lakh crore Bengal bet

Adani Group has announced an investment roadmap of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, marking an expansion of its footprint in the eastern state across infrastructure, energy, logistics, healthcare, and digital infrastructure.

The announcement by the group Chairman Gautam Adani came in Kolkata on Thursday, alongside the foundation stone-laying for the group’s flagship healthcare project in the state — the 2,000-bed Adani Arogya Mandir at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town.

“We expect to invest in Bengal over Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035 — in sectors spanning ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement, and hyperscale data centres,” Adani said.