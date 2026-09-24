From hospitals, energy to infrastructure: Adani’s Rs 1 lakh crore Bengal bet

The announcement by Adani Chairman Gautam Adani came Thursday, alongside the foundation stone-laying for its flagship healthcare project in Kolkata

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readSep 24, 2026 08:12 PM IST
WB Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group (Express Photo by Partha Paul)WB Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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Adani Group has announced an investment roadmap of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, marking an expansion of its footprint in the eastern state across infrastructure, energy, logistics, healthcare, and digital infrastructure.

The announcement by the group Chairman Gautam Adani came in Kolkata on Thursday, alongside the foundation stone-laying for the group’s flagship healthcare project in the state — the 2,000-bed Adani Arogya Mandir at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town.

“We expect to invest in Bengal over Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035 — in sectors spanning ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement, and hyperscale data centres,” Adani said.

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The hospital project, to be developed by the Adani Foundation, entails an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore. Spread over 51.75 acres, the proposed medical institution is planned as a multi-speciality hospital with a medical college, research facilities, and allied healthcare education. The group said it is expected to handle more than 200,000 inpatients and over two million outpatients annually and generate about 10,000 jobs across the healthcare ecosystem.

Adani described Bengal as a potential maritime and logistics bridge linking India’s industrial heartland and the Northeast with the Bay of Bengal and the wider Southeast Asian markets. Its stated investment thesis is that better connectivity and infrastructure can attract manufacturing, strengthen logistics, and create demand for energy and digital infrastructure.

The announcement also comes with a cultural and heritage component. The group said it has signed two memoranda of understanding with the West Bengal government, relating to the restoration of the historic Writer’ Building and initiatives to promote Kolkata’s Durga Puja ecosystem. It also announced support for the revitalisation of Kumartuli Ghat.

For Adani Group, the Bengal push represents a significant geographical expansion of its infrastructure-led business model.

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Adani drew a parallel with Mundra in Gujarat, which he described as the group’s first karmabhoomi in the west, and said he hoped Bengal would become its second karmabhoomi in the east.

The immediate test will be execution. The Rs 1 lakh crore figure is an announced investment roadmap extending to 2035, spanning multiple sectors and projects, rather than a single upfront investment. Its economic impact will depend on project approvals, financing, construction, and commissioning over the coming years.

For West Bengal, the announcement puts infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial investment at the centre of a potentially significant new phase of private-sector participation. The Arogya Mandir provides the first major project on the ground; the larger investment programme sets out a much broader proposition for Adani’s presence in the state.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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