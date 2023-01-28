scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Adani FPO subscribed just 0.01% on day 1

The market price of the company's shares fell 18.52 per cent to Rs 2,762.15, well below the FPO price of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.While 4.55 crore shares are available for subscription, bids for 4.70 lakh shares came on the first day.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Enterprises Shares, follow-on public offer, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsFILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises on Friday opened for subscription with just a 0.01 per cent response from investors.

The market price of the company’s shares fell 18.52 per cent to Rs 2,762.15, well below the FPO price of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.While 4.55 crore shares are available for subscription, bids for 4.70 lakh shares came on the first day. Of this, 3.99 lakh shares were bid by retail investors. The offer will close on January 31.

Among the anchor investors included Life Insurance Corporation Of India, State Bank of India Employees Pension Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Goldman Sachs Investment (Mauritius) I Ltd, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Nomura Singapore Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd, the company said.

Earlier this week, around 33 anchor investors, including Maybank Securities Pte and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, put in bids worth Rs 5,984 crore for the Rs 20,000 crore FPO of Adani Enterprises.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 04:23 IST
Next Story

PMC appoints Jivika Healthcare as its routine measles, immunisation administration partner

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close