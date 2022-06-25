Adani family to donate Rs 60K crore; focus on health, education, skill

In what is among the biggest charitable donations by an Indian corporate family, Gautam Adani and his family have pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore that will be utilised in healthcare, education, and skill development, his logistics-to-energy conglomerate said in a statement. The donation will be managed by the Adani Foundation.

“To utilize the potential of India’s demographic advantage, there is an ever-growing need to focus on the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development,” the statement said.

“The Adani Foundation has gained rich experience in working with communities focused on integrated development efforts across all these areas … addressing these challenges can significantly enhance the competence and competitiveness of our future workforce,” it added.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

With this commitment, Adani will join the list of Indian corporate houses that undertake large charitable donations. As per the 2021 EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century, Jamsetji Tata — with an estimated current value of donation of $102.4 billion — is the top philanthropist in the last century. Other Indian corporate houses to make big donations include Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji’s foundation, which had donated $22 billion as of 2021.

As per the statement by Adani, Premji said: “Gautam Adani and his family’s commitment towards philanthropy should set an example that we can all try to live Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of Trusteeship of Wealth at the peak of our business success and need not wait for our sunset years.”