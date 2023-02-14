scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Adani Enterprises swings to Q3 profit on strong coal trading

The profit came on the back of boosts from Adani Enterprises' key coal trading division and its new energy businesses. Shares surged 9% after the results.

Adani groupAdani Enterprises' consolidated profit stood at Rs 8.20 billion ($99.11 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with a net loss of 116.3 million rupees a year earlier. (File image/Nirmal Harindran)

Adani Enterprises reported a swing to third-quarter profit on Tuesday from a loss a year earlier, and said it had made no “material financial adjustments” in the wake of the U.S. short seller report that roiled its shares.

The Adani group companies have been under pressure for the past three weeks after the report accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, allegations the company has denied.

The group’s seven listed stocks have together lost over $120 billion in market value since Jan. 24.

The profit came on the back of boosts from its key coal trading division and its new energy businesses. Shares surged 9% after the results.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

The company’s consolidated profit stood at 8.20 billion Indian rupees ($99.11 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of 116.3 million rupees a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for its mainstay coal trading business saw a whopping four-fold surge, while that of the Adani New Energy segment more than doubled.

The coal trading division benefited from a rise in volumes as well as higher coal prices, while Adani New Energy segment saw a surge in volumes and prices of solar modules, the company said.

Advertisement

Global coal prices remained at elevated levels for most of 2022 as European buyers were willing to pay a premium and make up for the absence of cargoes from Russia, their main supplier of LNG and coal.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:22 IST
Next Story

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses in a push to e-mobility

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close