scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Adani Enterprises sets up wholly-owned subsidiary called AMG Media Networks

The wholly-owned subsidiary will commence its business operations in due course, the company informed in an exchange filing.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 5:31:38 pm
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday informed that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called AMG Media Networks.

The wholly-owned subsidiary will commence its business operations in due course, the company informed in an exchange filing.

“the Company has incorporated a W0S namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on 26th April, 2022, with an initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs 1,00,000/- each to carry on the business of media related activities, including inter alia the publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks,” Adani Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, which is led by billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Best of Express Premium

Chop and churn likely as Bommai Cabinet...Premium
Chop and churn likely as Bommai Cabinet...
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
More Premium Stories

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement