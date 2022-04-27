Adani Enterprises sets up wholly-owned subsidiary called AMG Media Networks

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday informed that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called AMG Media Networks.

The wholly-owned subsidiary will commence its business operations in due course, the company informed in an exchange filing.

“the Company has incorporated a W0S namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on 26th April, 2022, with an initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs 1,00,000/- each to carry on the business of media related activities, including inter alia the publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks,” Adani Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, which is led by billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.