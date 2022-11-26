Adani Enterprises set to raise up to Rs 20K cr via FPO

Adani Enterprises Friday said it has received the board approval to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore of funds through issuance of fresh equity shares via follow-on-public offering (FPO) of equity shares. The decision was taken by the board in a meeting held on Friday.

In a filing to exchanges, the company said the board has approved ‘raising of funds by way of a further public offering through a fresh issue of equity shares by the company aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore’.

A follow-on-public offer, also known as secondary offering, is a process in which an existing company listed on stock exchanges issues new shares to the existing shareholders as well as new investors.

As of September 30, 2022, the promoter’s shareholding in Adani Enterprises stood at 72.63 per cent and the balance 27.37 per cent was held by public investors. FIIs owned 15.59 per cent in the company as of end-September, the BSE data showed.

Last week, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the company will invest over $70 billion in the renewable energy space and will build the world’s most integrated renewable energy value chain over the next decade. In the quarter ended September 2022, the company’s consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 460.94 crore from Rs 212.41 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 38,175.23 crore in the quarter from Rs 13,218.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On Friday, the company’s shares closed at Rs 3,903.35 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE.