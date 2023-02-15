Adani Enterprises profit in Q3 rises on ‘regulatory compliance’

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), which is in the eye of the storm created by the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group, has reported a sharp jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 739.88 crore for third quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore in the same period of last year, a rise of 41,000 per cent. The net profit attributable to the owners of the company has shot up to Rs 820.06 crore for the quarter from a loss of Rs 11.63 crore a year ago.

Shares of AEL gained 1.91 per cent at Rs 1,750.30 on the BSE on Tuesday. The stock has fallen 58 per cent from Rs 4,189 since December 21, 2022.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 26,950 crore for the third quarter from Rs 18,963 crore, a rise of 42 per cent. Total Assets of the company have risen to Rs 129,429 crore for the quarter from Rs 92,563 crore.

“The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said.

“Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation,” Adani said.

AEL said the revenue from the airport business rose to Rs 1,732.81 crore from Rs 837.14 crore a year ago. Mining business revenue was at Rs 2,043.98 crore as against Rs 694.20 crore.

“Subsequent to the quarter ended December 2022, a short seller has issued a report, alleging certain issues against some of the Adani Group entities which have been refuted by the parent company in its detailed response submitted to stock exchanges on January 29, 2023,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

“The management of the group has assessed that no material financial adjustment arises to the consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December, 2022 with respect to these allegations,” it said.

“Our fundamental strength lies in mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities, organisational development and exceptional O&M management skills comparable to the best in the world,” Adani said.

“We did not review the interim financial results of 22 subsidiaries included in the statement, whose interim financial results reflect total revenues of Rs 11,997.10 crore and Rs 44,948.84 crore, total profit after tax of Rs 377.01 crore and Rs 369.89 crore and total comprehensive income of Rs 450.78 crores and Rs 1,695.86 crore for the quarter and nine months ended December 2022 respectively, as considered in the unaudited consolidated financial results,” the auditor of AEL said.

“These interim financial results have been reviewed by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management and our report on the statement, in so far as it relates to the amount and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries is based solely on the report of the other auditors,” the auditor said.