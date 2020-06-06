Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to buy 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.6 crore

Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Abu Dhabi-based Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors in under six weeks.

RIL chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said, “Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors, has decided to partner us in our journey to propel India’s digital growth.” Mubadala’s portfolio spans advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, metals & mining, pharmaceutical & medical technology, renewable energy and utilities, and the management of diverse financial holdings.

