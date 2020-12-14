65% of women consider traditional business criteria when looking to invest in a ‘Good Business’: Mahindra Group study

Image source: Pixabay

Around 65 per cent of women consider the traditional business criteria such as products, services and profits while investing in a good business in comparison to nearly 82 per cent of men, a recent study by Mahindra Group reveals.

The Mahindra Group published its findings of the “Mahindra Good Business Study” which shows that over a third of women (~35 per cent) consider unconventional criteria such as climate change and ethics when they are looking to invest in a good business compared to only 18.31 per cent of men.

The study highlights what people perceive a ‘good business’ to be. It was released as part of Mahindra Group’s 75th-anniversary celebrations.

The study, which is based on responses from over 2,000 people from 10 tier-1 and tier-2 cities to assess impressions and ideas of good business from the perspective of investors, consumers and employees, the company said.

The company said that as per its study, around 80 per cent of women claimed that they would never invest their money in a company that they didn’t believe was a genuinely good business compared to just 63.61 per cent of men.

Nearly 21.5 per cent of men believe that the top barrier preventing a business from becoming truly ‘good’ is a lack of leadership and vision, the study claims.

Mahindra Good Business Study provides insights about people’s ideas of what makes a good business, particularly during these shifting paradigms amid the pandemic. It reveals people’s changing definition of what a good business actually means.

“The wider role, purpose and meaning of what constitutes ‘Good Business’ has never been more relevant than today. A company’s social and community impact is being discussed as loudly and frequently as its balance sheets; and by more people than ever before. I absolutely believe that these broader, more inclusive expectations – whether from customers, shareholders, employers or other members of society – can be perfectly compatible,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, said in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd