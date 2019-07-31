63 moons suit for Rs 10K crore: Bombay HC summons P Chidambaram, KP Krishnan and Ramesh Abhishek to answer

Taking note of the suit filed by 63 moons technologies Ltd in June 2019 seeking damages and compensation to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore from K P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; P Chidambaram, former Union Finance Minister and Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, DPIIT, the Bombay High Court has summoned the three to appear before the court on October 15, 2019 to answer to the plaintiff’s claim.

Advertising

“You are hereby summoned to appear before the Judge in Chambers to answer the plaintiff’s claim on the 15th Day of October, 2019 in the forenoon, either in person or by an Advocate entitled to practice in this Hon’ble Court duly instructed and able to answer all material questions relating to the present Suit, or shall be accompanied by some other person able to answer all such questions,” said the Bombay High Court in an order passed on July 24, 2019.

The order further said that “If you fail to file your appearance in person or in Vakalatnama and Written Statement as directed above, or if you fail to appear before the Judge on the day before mentioned, the present Suit may be ordered to be set down on Board on the same day or any subsequent day as ‘undefended’ and you will be liable to have a decree or order passed against you”.

In its plea to the high court, 63 moons technologies had sought damages of Rs 10,000 crore for “malicious and mala fide actions” against Abhishek, Krishnan and Chidambaram.

Advertising

The company had also sought the court to direct them to disclose their assets and requested to pass an order of “temporary injunction” directing to “not sell/alienate/ transfer/ dispose of/ create third party rights in or otherwise deal with, the properties and assets” disclosed by the three.

Responding to the query sent by The Indian Express, while Krishnan said that he can’t comment as he has received nothing from the Court, Chidambaram also said that he has not received anything from the Court. Calls and messages sent to Abhishek did not elicit any response.

In its suit, 63 moons technologies has alleged that the former Finance Minister along with the two top bureaucrats destroyed the FTIL Group (now, 63 moons technologies) causing Rs 10,000 crore loss to its shareholders by way of engineering the NSEL payment default crisis.

It has further alleged that the company has been facing continuous targeted and mala fide actions in the wake of an engineered payment default crisis at one of its subsidiaries, the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL).

63 moons has alleged that even as no money trail has been traced to NSEL, 63 moons and its founder, the group has been targeted.

The company has already filed criminal complaint against the three individuals with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Rs 5,600-crore NSEL scam broke out in July 2013 after payment default at the National Spot Exchange, promoted by Financial Technologies India Ltd. The then commodities market regulator, Forward Markets Commission, had in July 2013, directed NSEL to stop launch of any fresh contracts in July 2013.