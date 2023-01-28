21 out of 88 Hindenburg questions disclosed since 2015: Adani Group

The Adani Group on Friday said out of 88 questions that Hindenburg Research asked, the report cannot claim 21 queries to be the result of any investigation over two years or any such assertion as they were disclosed in various public documents back from 2015 onwards.

These questions are about related party transactions, DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) and court cases, the Adani group said in a presentation called ‘Myths of short seller’.

In its presentation, Adani said out of the nine publicly listed entities, Big 6 auditors audit eight. Adani Total Gas is also planning a Big 6 auditor for its audit.

On the issue of leverage or over-leverage, nearly 100 of its various companies are rated, which account for almost 100 per cent of its EBITDA.

On revenue or balance sheet being artificially inflated, Adani said that out of nine listed companies in the portfolio, six are subject to specific sector regulatory review for revenue, costs, and capital expenditure. The group further reiterated that on governance, four of its large companies are amongst the top 7 per cent of the peer group in emerging markets, the sector, or the world. It added that overall promoter leverage is less than four per cent of the promoter stake.

In its report on the Adani Group on Wednesday, Hindenburg said, “we have included 88 questions in the conclusion of our report. If Gautam Adani truly embraces transparency, as he claims, they should be easy questions to answer. We look forward to Adani’s response.”

Hindenburg Research had alleged a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme” over decades by the group.