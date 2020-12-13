2020s belong to India; focus on new regulatory standards: Tata Sons chief

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Saturday the country should focus on talent, enable data and bandwidth and become part of the new regulatory standards to achieve higher growth. “I see tremendous, limitless opportunities in India. We have often struggled to grow manufacturing as a per centage of our GDP. We usually highlight issues like power, logistics, and labour. We have pointed out high-interest rates and have also understood regulatory overreach and interference,” he said.

“But in the future, if we put this behind us and as an industry start acting by visionary scale, we will become a pivot to the new world order. We need a new focus on talent, enable data and bandwidth and we need to be a part of the new regulatory standards,” Chandrasekaran said.

He said the impact of Covid on innovation has been all-pervasive and models of working from home are making all companies rethink the future of work.

“My roots that are embedded in technology make me see the pandemic and its impact on India in a very positive frame of mind. The 2020s belong to India,” he said. He added self-evident trends — advancement of digital data by almost a decade during the pandemic, decoupling of China from the United States that signifies that countries and companies will need to de-risk and balance their supply chains on a marketing basis for the future — fortify this belief.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd