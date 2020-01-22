Common infra for 5G technology could help private telecom companies: TRAI chief

Addressing a telecom summit by the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, TRAI chief R S Sharma (fifth from left) said that 5G is important for strategic reasons. Addressing a telecom summit by the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, TRAI chief R S Sharma (fifth from left) said that 5G is important for strategic reasons.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R S Sharma has called for ‘unbundling of infrastructure and investments’ for different services in the telecom sector, adding that it could be one way of distributing investments needed for 5G technology.

Claiming that 5G technology was nothing short of a quantum jump, Sharma said India cannot afford to lag behind in the technology curve.

Addressing a telecom summit by the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sharma said that 5G is important for strategic reasons and insisted that the domestic telecom firms should have control over their core network. He said that the TRAI has recommended the government to encourage manufacturing of the telecom equipment in the country.

Instead of investing individually, the TRAI chief vouched for a common infrastructure for 5G technology. This could help the private telecom sector cope with huge investment needs, he said.

Sharma advised that sharing of an active infrastructure should also be done and the telecom operators need to be made aware of its benefits for them, for the government and the end-users.

The TRAI chief said that there was a need to blend regulations, policies and business interests to make the whole thing a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

PHD Chamber Senior Vice President Sanjay Aggarwal called for allowing a domestic line of credit to the fund stressed telecom operators for purchasing PMI compliant telecom equipment. He also suggested setting up of a Telecom Financial fund to help the telecom operators that are currently struggling with their AGR issues.

He also urged the government to treat telecom equipment sales as deemed exports.

