Wheat MSP raised by Rs 85/quintal; lowest hike in last four years

The Centre on Wednesday refrained from announcing a big hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of cereal, as it kept the MSP of wheat at Rs 1,925 per quintal — an increase of Rs 85 per quintal, the lowest in last four years. However, a higher increase in MSP was recommended for lentil, as well as safflower and gram.

Further, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave nod to a hike in the MSPs of barley and rapeseed and mustard for Rabi Market Season (RMS) 2020-21.

EXPLAINED Focus on protein-rich foodgrains The bigger increase in the MSP for pulses shows the Centre’s focus on encouraging farmers to grow protein-rich foodgrains, while discouraging cultivation of water and chemical fertilisers intensive crops like paddy and wheat.

For the rabi crops of 2019-20, the MSP of wheat has been fixed at Rs 1,925 per quintal against Rs 1,840 per quintal in 2018-19 — a hike of Rs 85 per quintal. The latest increase in wheat MSP is the lowest in last four years: Rs 105/quintal in 2018-19, Rs 110/quintal in 2017-18, and Rs 100/quintal in 2016-17.

However, an official statement, released after the CCEA decision, said that the 2019-20 MSP of wheat is 109 per cent of the all India weighted average production cost of wheat, i.e. Rs 923 per quintal. Wheat — mainly grown in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana — is an important cereal crop contributing more than 16 per cent to the gross cropped area and 35 per cent to the total food grain production of the country.

Meanwhile, the MSP of barley has been set at Rs 1,525 per quintal, over Rs 1,440 per quintal declared last year, showing an increase of Rs 85 per quintal.

However, some pulses and oilseeds have seen a bigger hike in MSPs. The highest increase in MSP has been recommended for lentil (Rs 325 per quintal), followed by safflower (Rs 270 per quintal) and gram (Rs 255 per quintal). The MSPs of lentil, safflower and gram have been fixed at Rs 4,800, Rs 5,215 and Rs 4,875, respectively, for 2019-20. In 2018-19, the per quintal MSPs of lentil, safflower and gram were set at Rs 4,475, Rs 4,945 and Rs 4,620, respectively.

Further, the MSPs of rapeseed and mustard have been fixed at Rs. 4,425 per quintal this year — Rs 225 per quintal more than last year’s MSP of Rs 4,200.

A government statement said, “The increase in MSP for Rabi Crops for RMS 2020-21 is in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all India weighted average cost of production, which was announced in the Union Budget 2018-19.” The Centre has described the hike in MSPs as “a major step towards increasing the income of farmers”.