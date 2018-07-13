Whatever is in national interest will be done: MEA on Iran oil imports

The Iranian embassy released a statement on Wednesday that Tehran would do its best to ensure security of oil supply to New Delhi, asserting that it had been a reliable energy partner for India. The Iranian embassy released a statement on Wednesday that Tehran would do its best to ensure security of oil supply to New Delhi, asserting that it had been a reliable energy partner for India.

Amid concerns over the import of oil from Iran following US sanctions, India on Thursday said whatever is mandated to be done in its national interest will be done.

In response to a question on the comments made by Iran Deputy Ambassador and Charge d’Affaires Massoud Rezvanian Rahaghi at a seminar on Tuesday that New Delhi would stand to lose “special privileges” if it cut import of Iranian oil following US sanctions, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said his remarks were “misquoted” and that the Iranian side had issued a clarification in this regard.

The Iranian embassy released a statement on Wednesday that Tehran would do its best to ensure security of oil supply to New Delhi, asserting that it had been a reliable energy partner for India.

READ | Iran says will strive to ensure oil supplies to India

“For India, Iran is an important partner for energy and connectivity. In the clarification by the Iranian embassy, they have explained a lot of things … It got reported, it got misquoted and they thought there was a need to clarify. They have understood our position and of course, and we do share a very strong relationship,” Kumar said.

He added that India is in touch with Iran on several issues, including on the fallout of the US withdrawal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the nuclear deal signed between Iran on one side and the US, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom on the other.

In response to another question on whether there was any development on the US reaching out to India over the issue of reduction of imports from Iran, Kumar said, “They had indicated. In fact, a statement was made by the US State Department that they would like to get in touch with or they are prepared to engage in discussions with various countries in the matter. They did not specify India.

“We do welcome such engagements. We have taken a note of it. We will see what necessary steps we need to take in this. One thing is very clear that whatever is mandated to be done in our national interest, those things we will be doing.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App