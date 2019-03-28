Vedanta says oil found in KG basin

Vedanta said on Wednesday it found oil while drilling the second exploratory well in its KG-OSN-2009/3 block in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

The company said in a stock market filing that while the managing committee under the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) has been informed of the find, more appraisal will be required to establish the size and commerciality of the discovery. Vedanta holds 100 per cent participating interest in the block off the east coast.

Vedanta, which owns the prolific Barmer oil field in Rajasthan, has a share of around 25 per cent in India’s oil output.

“Multiple reservoir zones were encountered in the well H2 within the Mesozoic sequence between the depth of 3,310 m and 4,026 m with hydrocarbon indications during drilling and down hole logging. The zone from 3,403 m to 3,431 m was tested through conventional well testing (drill stem test) and flowed oil to surface,” the company said.

Vedanta Cairn, operator of the Barmer field, recently bagged 41 out of the 55 hydrocarbon blocks offered under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), a critical part of the March 2016-launched Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing Policy.

In September last year, the Anil Agarwal-led company discovered gas in well A3-2 within the KG-OSN-2009/3 block.

“Evaluations are ongoing based on the results of the first well A3-2 and the second well H2 to finalise the forward programme,” the filling said. —FE