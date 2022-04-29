Vaishnaw: 5G auctions by May-end or early June

The government plans to auction 5G spectrum airwaves by May-end or early June, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, adding the Digital Communication Commission would take a call on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s recommendations “within the next 5-6 days”.

The Department of Telecommunications was, meanwhile, working to resolve the industry’s concerns around spectrum pricing, Vaishnaw said.

Trai recently recommended spectrum prices of various bands in 5G should be cut between 35 and 40 per cent.